Bruce Peninsula Press Welcomes Reporter Tessa Swanton

Swanton to Cover Council Meetings and Municipal Affairs



By Marianne Wood, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Bruce Peninsula Press welcomes reporter Tessa (Townson) Swanton to the press team.

Tessa, who resides in Pike Bay with her husband Devan and 2-year-old daughter Navy, has lived in Pike Bay her entire life. She brings with her a strong understanding of municipal operations and has extensive experience working in local government. She previously worked as Deputy Clerk for the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Tessa studied Business at Georgian College and achieved certifications through the Association of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario (AMCTO) and George Brown College pertaining to municipal government.

Tessa has a passion for reading, writing, visual arts, media, and all things journalism. When not covering council, she spends her time as a stay-at-home mom – playing, painting, going on nature walks, reading picture books, and meeting up with local friends.

Tessa will be covering Municipal council meetings and Municipal affairs for the Bruce Peninsula Press.

Welcome to the press team, Tessa!