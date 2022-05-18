Rotary Pancake Breakfast Returns May 22nd at the Rotary Hall

Submitted by Rob Hiscott & Catherine Henderson

Rotary will be holding a Pancake Breakfast for the community at the Rotary Hall (59 Main Street, Lion’s Head) on Sunday, May 22nd from 8:30 to 11:00 AM!

Breakfasts will include pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, pork sausages and hash browns, as well as orange juice and coffee to drink, and will cost $10.00 per adult ($5.00 for kids aged 12 years and under), with all profits going towards Rotary local community projects. We encourage you to bring your own plate and cutlery to help reduce waste from this breakfast event.

In addition to table seating inside the Rotary Hall, there will be an option for breakfast pick-up for those wishing to take away their breakfast.

We thank our continuing sponsors to our Pancake Breakfast events – Russel and Abby Miners’ Maple Products from Kemble continue to provide their oh-so-delicious real maple syrup for Rotary breakfasts, and Lion’s Head Beach Motel continues to provide the coffee for our event! Our corporate sponsors help us offset breakfast expenses, allowing Rotary to have more money to put towards our various local community projects. Special thanks to our continuing corporate sponsors!

We’re also recruiting volunteer helpers for putting on this breakfast event – breakfast volunteers will receive a free pancake breakfast!

If you would like to become a corporate sponsor, or help out at our upcoming Pancake Breakfast, please get in touch with any Rotarian, or you can leave a phone message (519-793-4040), or send us an e-mail to [email protected]

Rotary Bars Continue

On Friday, May 13th from 8:00 PM to midnight, Rotary will hold a bar at Rotary Hall for the Stephen Woeller ‘try it up here’ record release party. And then on Saturday, May 21st from 6:00 PM to midnight, Rotary will run the bar at Lion’s Head Arena for the ‘Lighthouse Fundraiser’ Concert Venue featuring the live musical entertainment of Ridge River Ramblers, Flat Broke, Studio 1954, Good Tyme Country, and Midnight Blue. Hope to see you there! Also, Rotary will be donating empty cans and bottles from our bar events to the local Lion’s Head ‘bottle deposit fund’ to return to the community.

“End Polio Now” Tulip Fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula is pleased to once again be part of Rotary District 6330’s “End Polio Now” Tulip fundraiser. We know some of you missed out last year due to sold out supplies, so you have another chance to support this great project! The boxes of tulips are the same price as last year, $25 for a box of 25 beautiful healthy tulip bulbs. The deadline for ordering is June 30th, 2022 to ensure a timely delivery this fall (a bit earlier than last year which was a bit close to the wire for planting!).

You can order yours by sending an e-transfer to our e-mail address: [email protected] and please include a phone number and contact info in the message portion of the e-transfer so we can contact you, or send a separate e-mail with that information. You can also send a cheque or money order to our mailing address: Rotary Club of NBP, PO Box 305, Lion’s Head ON, N0H 1W0. If you know one of our friendly Rotary Club members, you can ask them to take your order and payment or you can call Catherine Henderson at 519-793-6006 to make other arrangements.

Thanks for supporting this worthwhile project and helping to eradicate polio.