Health And Well-being Lecture Series To Begin In January

The Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary (THSA) is excited to announce the first in a series of free Health and Well-being lectures.

We are honoured and pleased to present our first guest speaker, Dr. Nicole Anderson, and her topic MEMORY AND AGING: WHAT’S NORMAL, WHAT’S NOT, AND WHAT YOU CAN DO ABOUT IT.

Dr. Anderson is senior scientist at the Rotman Research Institute, Baycrest and the Director of the Ben and Hilda Katz Interprofessional Research Centre in Geriatric and Dementia Care at Baycrest. Located in Toronto, Baycrest is a global leader in the research on brain health and aging.

Please join us for this free informative lecture at the Tobermory Community Centre on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 2 pm. Dr. Anderson will give her presentation live through Zoom. There will be an opportunity to ask her questions.

See our Facebook page (THSA – Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary) or our website (THSA.ca) for more updated information on this event and future lectures throughout 2025.