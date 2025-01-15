Generous Community Donations This Holiday Season for Lion’s Head Food Bank

Lion’s Head & District Food Bank News
Submitted by Lion’s Head & District Food Bank
During the week of December 9th-13th, the Secondary Student Council at Bruce Peninsula District School ran a holiday food drive in support of our food bank. Students Kayleigh Baxter, Lillie Dowd and Annabelle Galasso collected all the items from elementary and high school classes.
Even with some days missing due to the snow they managed to collect 270 items! Thank you for all the donations.
Food Bank volunteers Carolyn, Cathy, Theresa, and Tracy packed turkey and ham hampers for approximately 56 families in our community.
Carolyne Rouse proudly represented Peninsula Family Health with a donation of 131 pounds of pet food and treats for their owners to the Lion’s Head Food Bank on Friday, December 13th.
Dr. Harper, of the Peninsula Health Team, recently celebrated a birthday and asked friends and colleagues to donate food for the pets of the recipients of food hampers at the Lion’s Head Food Bank.
Lion’s Head Food Bank volunteers Tracy, Cathy, Elaine, Theresa, Darlene, Dennis, Laura and Charlene unloaded and shelved approximately 332 lbs of food donated by the folks that attended the Cantata on December 17 and 18 in Lion’s Head.