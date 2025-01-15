Generous Community Donations This Holiday Season for Lion’s Head Food Bank

Lion’s Head & District Food Bank News



Submitted by Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

During the week of December 9th-13th, the Secondary Student Council at Bruce Peninsula District School ran a holiday food drive in support of our food bank. Students Kayleigh Baxter, Lillie Dowd and Annabelle Galasso collected all the items from elementary and high school classes.

Even with some days missing due to the snow they managed to collect 270 items! Thank you for all the donations.

Food Bank volunteers Carolyn, Cathy, Theresa, and Tracy packed turkey and ham hampers for approximately 56 families in our community. Photo L-R: Food Bank volunteers Carolyn, Cathy, Theresa, Tracy and Charlene packed turkey and ham hampers for approx 56 families in our community. Missing from photo are Darlene, Dennis and Laura.

Carolyne Rouse proudly represented Peninsula Family Health with a donation of 131 pounds of pet food and treats for their owners to the Lion’s Head Food Bank on Friday, December 13th. Photo: Carolyne Rouse from the Peninsula Family Health delivers 131 pounds of pet food and treats for their owners to the Lion’s Head Food Bank on Friday, December 13th.

Dr. Harper, of the Peninsula Health Team, recently celebrated a birthday and asked friends and colleagues to donate food for the pets of the recipients of food hampers at the Lion’s Head Food Bank.