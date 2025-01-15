Tobermory Celebrates Arts and Education with Successful Open Mic

Submitted by John Lacroix
The Tobermory Open Mic on December 10th was very well attended with a packed house coming out to The Meeting Place, Tobermory.
Congratulations to the community and the volunteers that make this happen… it proves that the Arts are alive and well here on the Bruce.
Pictured here are some of the many musicians and new artists that performed that night.
Open Mic takes place every second Tuesday of the month (November to April), from 7-9pm at The Meeting Place in Tobermory. There is no admission fee, donations are appreciated.