Advisory Group for Long-term Landlord Housing Initiative Established

Submitted by Karla Trudgen, Project Manager

The Meeting Place is happy to announce we have selected an Advisory Group for the Long-term Landlord Housing Initiative. Tanis Henderson, Mike Brown, Dominik Franken, and Karen Phillips will be joining Noreen Steinacher and project manager Karla Trudgen to plan and execute the initiative.

We have moved into the Project Definition and Planning stage and plan to open applications to landlords in August 2022. The Project Charter for the Long-term Landlord Housing Initiative can be found on The Meeting Place website at https://tobermorymeetingplace.com/charter/.

Please reach out to [email protected] with any inquiries.