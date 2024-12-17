Santa Makes Special Post-parade Visit to Rotary Hall

Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News



Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Saturday, December 7th was a snowy day for the Lion’s Head Santa Claus Parade sponsored by your local Rotary Club, but there was still a great turnout to see Santa as he visited Lion’s Head to join the Parade and then ‘meet & greet’ children and families inside Rotary Hall, before heading back to the North Pole for final preparations for the Big Day!

This year, Santa was accompanied by his elves Ava Perrault and Annabelle Galasso, along with Matthew, our Rotary Club exchange student from Taiwan! Well over a hundred children (plus parents, grandparents and other relatives!) visited with Santa at Rotary Hall after the Parade, where each child received a goodie bag from Santa’s elves. Photo: Santa and his elves (L-R) Matthew, Annabelle Galasso and Ava Perreault inside Rotary Hall after the annual Lion’s Head Santa Claus Parade.

‘Friends of Lion’s Head Library’ participated in the Parade and were also on hand at Rotary Hall to offer a new book to every child visiting with Santa – a wonderful initiative which has become an annual tradition in our community!

Rotary thanks our community sponsors this year (Peninsula Roots Landscaping Ltd. and Spa on Six – Connie Palmer), along with the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, helping make our Santa Visit with the children a great experience! Rotary also thanks Rod Barr for being Parade Marshall for another popular Lion’s Head Santa Claus Parade, and Jeff Labonte for once again pulling Santa’s sleigh/trailer!

More photos from the 2024 Lion’s Head Santa Claus Parade can be found on our Rotary Club website at https://www.rotarynbp.org/photoalbums/santa-claus-parade-2024

Rotary thanks all the Parade participants who came out to make this year’s Lion’s Head Santa Claus Parade a huge success! Rotarian judges Catherine Henderson and Mary Fowler had a difficult time choosing winners from this year’s Parade participants because they were all so fun and enthusiastic! The best judged entry for motorized floats this year was Clark’s Mobile Millwright Services, and the best walking Parade participants were Friends of the Lion’s Head Library and Clifford, the Big Red Dog!

Fan favourites were all the animals in the Parade, with the winning animal team this year being the mules Pearl and Becky, owned by Cedric and Ashley Scott. Other animals included two beautiful horses Thunder and Dragon from Farzana and Jules Fabios’ farm, Val Phillips’ horse Duke, and the ponies Jimmy and Oscar (shared by Ezra Mast and the Wiarton Agricultural Society). Thanks to all those who shared their beautiful animals to participate in this year’s Parade!

Rotarians Host November Birthday Party at Golden Dawn

On the afternoon of November 21st, Rotarians Catherine Henderson and Cathryn Buckley hosted a birthday party at Golden Dawn Seniors Home for residents celebrating birthdays in the month of November – these included Juanita, Dee, Carol, Margie and Gwen. Cake was served and residents were entertained with music by local musicians Dr. Brian Taylor, Arnie Crittenden and Brian Osborne. It was a fun event, one which your local Rotary Club has happily hosted for Golden Dawn in the month of November for several years now. Photo L-R: Local musicians Brian Osborne, Dr. Brian Taylor and Arnie Crittenden entertained residents of Golden Dawn Seniors Home celebrating birthdays in the month of November, an event hosted annually by your local Rotary Club.

November Trivia Night at Rotary Hall

Despite the bad weather on November 22nd, four teams showed up for the last Trivia Night at Rotary Hall for 2024. Everyone had fun and the winning team that evening was ‘Team Taiwin’, comprised of Dr. Trace MacKay, Jennifer Barratt Parker and Tina Chladny! Rotary looks forward to hosting more Trivia Nights at Rotary Hall in 2025!

Best wishes from Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula members and families to everyone for a very joyous and peaceful holiday season, and a healthy and happy 2025!