Bruce Peninsula Press Editor Takes Over as Publisher

Media Release

After more than 35 years as Publisher of the Bruce Peninsula Press, John Francis is stepping aside, handing over the reins to Bruce Peninsula Press editor and co-owner Marianne Wood.

Wood, who joined Tobermory Press in 2010, has taken on a steadily expanding role in the business. Accepting the position of Publisher was not a huge move for Wood. She has edited the newspaper since 2010 and joined Francis and Scott McFarlane as co-owner in 2017, at which time she became Managing Partner.

Francis, who founded Bruce Peninsula Press in 1988 (initially it was called “Tobermory Press Newsletter”), will stay on as Publisher Emeritus. He was recently presented with the Silver Quill Award by the Ontario Community Newspapers Association, recognizing his more than 35 years in the news media industry.

Wood has no big changes planned immediately and credits the newspaper’s success to the “incredible team we have on staff”. “The paper is a group effort,” says Wood. “It would not be the successful publication it is today without the hard work of our amazing team here at Tobermory Press”. Wood hopes to continue the newspaper’s tradition of highlighting local coverage while expanding on articles written by staff reporters.

Francis, who is semi-retired, will continue to cover the local Council and write his regular page 5 opinion column. He considers himself “very lucky to be able to hand ‘The Press’ off to the next generation”. He intends to spend more time with his grandkids, as well as travelling, gardening, cooking and perhaps writing novels.