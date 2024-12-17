Reporter’s Notebook: Council Holds Public Meeting on Proposed Subdivision at Ferndale

By John Francis, Bruce Peninsula Press

Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula’s December 8 Meeting began with a Public Meeting concerning a proposed subdivision at Ferndale.

The subdivision, proposed by Peninsula Partners Group, would offer 20 new residential lots in an area on the east side of Hwy 6, on the north side of Bruce County Rd 9.

The proponents are asking for lot sizes slightly below requirements, as well as reduction in setbacks from a livestock barn to the north.

Some local residents expressed concerns about construction noise and potential exhaustion of the aquifer that provides drinking water. The engineers representing the proponents explained that they had done testing and found the aquifer adequate to support the added load.

Mayor Milt McIver promised that all concerns would be addressed in the Staff Report to Council.

Comment on Parking

The 2024 Parking Report is available on MNBP’s website, with comments open until January 12, 2025. Visit letstalknbp.ca