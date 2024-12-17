Bruce Men’s Shed Launch “Let’s Get Growing” Fundraiser

Proceeds To Be Donated To Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home

Submitted by Gerry Tilmans

Bruce Men’s Shed is excited to announce that we are launching a fundraiser called “Let’s Get Growing” with proceeds to be donated to Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home in Lion’s Head. This theme has two meanings; to literally grow fruits and vegetables and also how the Golden Dawn intends to use this money.

We designed and have built a number of raised garden planters for sale. To make the first batch, we picked up donated cedar material from Wilson’s Home Hardware. They take cut logs and make 2x4s, fence boards and the v-match boards that many of us have on walls and ceilings in our homes and cottages in the area. We picked up a second stack of donated material from Miller Lake RONA, which included v-match cedar and pressure treated deck boards. A number of prototypes were made before we settled on offering three sizes: Large – 16”x48” $175.00, Medium – 12” x48” $155.00, Small 12”x32” $140.00. All are 32” tall. The look will vary slighty between units based on materials available. They will be lined with landscape cloth. Photo: Planter boxes ready to go!

In addition to the first 12 that are built and assembled, many more are already cut and ready to assemble. One might think, how on earth will that fit into my car? The answer is that these are assembled with screws, and the legs come off for transport. For those interested in buying now and picking up in May we can do that. Anyone wanting them sooner can also be accommodated. Cash and e-transfer.

Last month four Men’s Shed members brought birdhouse kits to Golden Dawn and set up in the auditorium where we helped a number of male residents hammer birdhouses together. Earlier this year, using grant money, we purchased almost $500 of cedar boards to cut and keep in kit form. Twenty-seven of these kits were assembled by kids at the Pike Bay Canada Day event this summer, and seven more by the seniors. Photo: Bruce Men’s Shed members help to assemble birdhouse kits with some of the male residents of Golden Dawn Seniors Home in Lion’s Head.

Every Monday morning we meet for coffee 9am-11am, and our monthly meetings are the third Saturday morning of the month, same time. You don’t need to be a member to drop in for coffee. Both are held at Canadian Legion Branch 202 on Highway 6 just north of Ferndale. Doors open at 8:45, all are welcome.

If you would like further information on how to get involved with the Men’s Shed movement, please contact us at brucemensshed@gmail.com or call Gerry at (519) 793-3005. There are no membership fees.

“Somewhere to Go. Something to Do. Someone to Talk to”.