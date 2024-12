Submitted by Bret Shepley, Lead Instructor

The Tobermory Pickleball Club is happy to invite local youth and youth visiting for the holidays to our Youth Holiday Pickleball Play/Instruction:

• Where – Tobermory Community Centre (7420 Hwy 6, Tobermory ON).

• When – December 27, 28, 29 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm.