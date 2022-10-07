Inaugural Hospital Harvest Breakfast Terrific Success!

Rick Byers, MPP with April Patry, BPHF Executive Director at the Hospital Harvest Breakfast.

Over 10,000 Raised for Local Hospitals

Submitted by April Patry, Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation

On Saturday, September 17, the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation Board, staff, and a hearty team of early rising volunteers served up their first annual Hospital Harvest Breakfast without a hitch. “The biggest little breakfast in the north” took place at the Wiarton Curling Club, a stones throw from all of the Wiarton Fall Fair fun. 217 hungry folks enjoyed a big breakfast while being serenaded country classics by local musicians, Brian Taylor, Brian Osborne, and Barry Diamond. Bill Strang of Lion’s Head was the lucky winner of the 50/50 draw who took home $575.50.

“I would like to sincerely thank ‘flippin’ fantastic’ volunteers and our ‘Egg-Straordinary’ title sponsor Century 21 In-Studio Realty, and “waffle-y supportive” second tier sponsors; Scott’s Industrial, and McCartney’s Property Management, as well many other local businesses who made this event possible. The fundraising breakfast raised a little over $10,000 for the Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals and will definitely be back again next year,” said April Patry, BPHF Executive Director.

