Rotary Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Rotary thanks everyone who came out to enjoy our second annual community Oktoberfest held Saturday, September 28th, helping to make this event a huge success! It was a busy day and evening, beginning with family-friendly outdoor activities in the afternoon (including a hike organized by Bruce Trail Association, along with BBQ and beer tents set up outside Rotary Hall), followed by live entertainment in the evening performed by the band Road Rash (with great sets of musical hits from the 70s through to present-day), along with BBQ and Tagwerk Oktoberfest beer on draught in the Hall throughout the evening.

The Oktoberfest family-friendly afternoon hike was led by Bill Floyd of Bruce Trail Association, departing from Rotary Hall on Main Street, heading to Lion’s Head Village Side Trail off Bruin Street to the lookout, a short trek along Williams’ Cave Side Trail, and then a climb up to Bannister Hill Loop Side Trail – it was a great hiking experience and Rotary thanks Bill Floyd for volunteering to lead this afternoon hike!

The evening featured two Beer Stein Hold Contests – one for ladies, one for men – each with three rounds requiring contestants to hold a full beer stein with their arms straight out for as long as possible. The winners of the Beer Stein Hold Contests were Rotarian Sue Kolundzic for the Ladies’ Contest (with a time of 2 minutes and 47 seconds), and Peter Hormann for the Men’s Contest (with a time of 6 minutes and 4 seconds) – Congratulations Sue and Peter! The evening also featured the Rotary 50/50 Draw late in the night – the winner of the Draw was Ruthann Decker of Stokes Bay, receiving $1,500 – Congratulations Ruthann! Net proceeds of the other half of this Draw will be allocated towards Rotary’s on-going Scholarships Program, supporting graduating students of Bruce Peninsula District School pursue their post-secondary goals. Photo: First round of the Men’s Beer Stein Hold Contest at the second annual Oktoberfest event.

Photo: First round of the Ladies’ Beer Stein Hold Contest at the second annual Oktoberfest event.



Rotary thanks Master Brewer Christian Klaus Reimerschmid von der Heide of Tagwerk Bier, Friends of Rotary and all other volunteers who helped out during the event, making our second annual Oktoberfest a huge success! Rotary is especially thankful to the sponsors of this year’s Oktoberfest event, including major sponsors Hellyer’s Foodland and ACN Electric, as well as Craig McDonald Ridden Insurance Brokers (Chatsworth), and Cardinal B&B Retreat. More photos from the second annual Oktoberfest fun-filled event can be found on our website at https://www.rotarynbp.org/photoalbums/oktoberfest-2024

Trivia Nights at Rotary Hall October 25 and November 22

Rotary Hall will be the venue for the upcoming Trivia Night this Friday, October 25th, which will be a Halloween-themed event, with your hosts Caeli Mazara and Eric Perez. As always, Trivia Night will run from 7:30 to 9:30 PM, with doors opening at 7:00 PM, and there will be a $5.00 entry fee. Rotarians will tend bar, and snacks will be available for purchase. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume, and there will be a prize for the best costume of the evening!

After that, the final Trivia Night event of the year is scheduled for Friday, November 22nd at Rotary Hall. Come on out for some Trivia Night fun this weekend and in November – hope to see you there!

Wendell’s Walk Update

As reported by Joanne Rodgers in the last issue of Bruce Peninsula Press, Rotarian Wendell Thomson had a very successful second walk (60 kilometres from Pike Bay to Sauble Beach and back) to raise funds to support local health care at Brightshores Lion’s Head Hospital. We are pleased to update that as of October 7th, Wendell has exceeded his fundraising goal, by raising over $50,000 towards his cause of supporting local health care! Congratulations Wendell on completing such a successful fundraiser in support of our local community hospital!

‘Cookin’ off the Chill’ Fundraiser, November 9th for BPDS Student Trip to Europe

Mark your calendar! On Saturday, November 9th at Rotary Hall, there will be a “Cookin’ off the Chill” Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser sponsored by Rotary for the Bruce Peninsula District School Trip next year to The Netherlands. This school trip will coincide with the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of The Netherlands, of Canadian soldiers liberating that country at the end of World War II.

More information on the forthcoming “Cookin’ off the Chill” Fundraiser will be provided in the Rotary article in the next issue of Bruce Peninsula Press.