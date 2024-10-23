Bruce County’s Saugeen Anishnaabek Reconciliation Pathway and Action Plan

Taking Action and Building Respectful Relationships for the Future

By Martha Aitkin, Bruce Peninsula Press

In a collaborative government-to-government project involving council members of the Chippewas of Nawash, Saugeen First Nations #29 and Bruce County, the Bruce County Saugeen Anishnaabek Reconciliation Pathway and Action Plan (BCSARPAP) was written, approved and presented for Bruce County Council endorsement in July of 2024. This article outlines some of highlights of the process and the completed Action Plan. It is best to think of this plan as living document that will be revisited and revised as needed as we journey together on a path of reconciliation.

The Commitment:

In recognition of the long history of the Saugeen Anishnaabek peoples’ responsible use of, and caring for, the animals, lands and waters of what is now known as Bruce County, Bruce County Council made a commitment to a meaningful truth and reconciliation process with the Chippewas of Nawash and Saugeen First Nations communities in their 2023-2026 Strategic Plan.

This commitment further recognizes the inherent Treaty rights, and human rights, of Saugeen Anishnaabek people that are upheld by Canada’s Constitution Act of 1982 and by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

This reconciliation process requires awareness, understanding and acknowledgement of the harms and legacies of colonialism as experienced in Bruce County as well as a sincere commitment to reparations that honour and respect the languages, cultures, and ways of being and knowing of the Saugeen Anishnaabek people.

Warden’s Message:

Chris Peabody, Mayor of Brockton and Bruce County Warden for the 2023-2024 term, indicates that a reconciliation journey must begin with truth. As residents of Bruce County we can all take opportunities to become more aware of our shared history. “Reconciliation” says Mr. Peabody, “is not a destination, it is about building long-term, meaningful, and sustainable relationships founded on mutual respect.”

The Pathway and Action plan represents some of the learning and education acquired by Bruce County leaders and staff through engagement, training and collaboration with the First Nations of Saukiing Anishnaabekiing (the territory upon which Bruce County sits) and builds on many years of relationships with the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation and Saugeen First Nation, collectively known as the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON).

Chief Administrative Officer’s (CAO) Message:

Christine MacDonald, Chief Administrative Office for Bruce County, spent some time with me to talk about the process of creating the BCSARPAP. Beginning in January 2022 County Council and staff engaged with NVision Insight Group Inc., a majority Indigenous-owned consulting company, for education to increase knowledge and cultural competence in preparation for engaging in this important work. The steering committee, led by Bruce County museum director, Cathy McGirr, engaged directly with Saugeen First Nation and Chippewas of Nawash Band Councils, gathering, responding to and incorporating their input and feedback throughout the process.

Christine emphasized the importance for Council and residents of Bruce County to recognize that we are all treaty people, and as such, it is important that we understand what it is that was agreed to. “We need to understand and take accountability” said Ms. MacDonald, and “We need to see that we are all connected and we need to be responsive”.

All staff and Council are receiving foundational Indigenous Awareness training and those who are engaging directly with Indigenous people are receiving advanced training. The training has included Anishinaabe Cultural Land-Based experience and education at Cape Croker Park. Through these training opportunities they are learning to “honour and respect First Nations peoples’ profoundly spiritual relationships with lands, waters, animals and plants” which are sometimes referred to as “all my relations”.

Bruce County’s Reconciliation Journey

The BCSARPAP is focused on addressing the past, taking action to make reparations and building respectful relationships with Saugeen Anishnaabek for the future. The Pathway provides Bruce County with a structured and strategic approach to advance reconciliation with Saugeen Anishnaabek and pursue right relationships on a government-to-government basis. The Pathway is creating the needed space for truths to be shared, heard and learned from thereby fostering a journey that deepens relationships through mutual respect, friendship, and collaboration.

While there is much work to be done in order to further the reconciliation journey, Bruce County has begun to take action through ensuring all staff and Council receive cultural awareness training to deepen their knowledge and understanding of Saugeen Anishnaabek peoples, culture, rights and relationships, and our shared journey; implementing the Bruce County Archaeological Management Plan; and, continuing to work on the repatriation of Saugeen Anishnaabek cultural heritage and belongings.

This journey began in the early days following the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action in 2015 and has been gathering momentum ever since. The BCSARPAP establishes an overarching guide for more specific actions towards the vision of lasting and harmonious relationships with Saugeen Anishnaabek. A vision of a county where Saugeen Anishnaabek culture, knowledge systems, worldviews and perspectives are valued and fully incorporated into the lives of all Bruce County residents.

Guiding Principles

• Truth – Bruce County will be open to and welcoming of the truth, learning from the past, acknowledging it, and incorporating what is learned in County programs, services, policies, and initiatives with humility.

• Respect – Bruce County will be guided by respectful approaches to restoring and building relationships with Saugeen Anishnaabek for the future.

• Recognition – Bruce County will recognize and be respectful of Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation and Saugeen First Nation, and their distinct rights, titles and interests, culture, language, history, and experiences, as well as the unique and sacred relationship of First Nations people to the lands, waters, and animals.

• Responsibility – Bruce County is for everybody; stewardship is a shared responsibility. Bruce County will be guided by Anishnaabe knowledge, worldviews, and expertise in design, implementation and evaluation of County programs, services, policies, and initiatives.

• Collaborative Relationships – Bruce County will consult and work in collaboration with Saugeen Anishnaabek especially on matters that impact their rights, interests, and priorities. Bruce County will communicate openly and transparently about our actions.

Reconciliation Strategic Goals:

• Build and strengthen relationships – restore and repair weakened and damaged relationships and build new mutually beneficial and sustainable relationships with Saugeen Anishnaabek.

• Increase knowledge, understanding and celebration of Saugeen Anishnaabek history, heritage and culture – enhance awareness of Saugeen Anishnaabek experiences, worldviews and spiritualities through intentional learning and action.

• Honour Saugeen Anishnaabek relationships with the land, waters, and animals – honour and respect First Nations peoples profoundly spiritual relationships with land, waters and animals (i.e. “all relations”).

• Provide equitable access to services – include Saugeen Anishnaabek perspectives and representatives in County planning and decision-making processes. Develop and provide programs and services that are responsive, inclusive and accessible.

Implementation

Bruce County is committed to pursuing and embracing its relationships and exploring reconciliation pathways with Indigenous peoples and Indigenous organizations. These relationships will reflect the distinct rights, histories, and priorities of Indigenous peoples.

Accountability and Reporting

Bruce County will develop and institute a monitoring and reporting system to provide point-in-time information on progress towards the goals, objectives and action commitments that have been outlined. An annual Saugeen Anishnaabek Reconciliation Pathway and Action Plan Report from Bruce County Council to celebrate achievements and describe progress towards the vision and strategic goals is planned for release to coincide with National Aboriginal People’s Day on June 21 of each year.

In the spirit of ongoing relationship building and collaboration, annual leadership/joint meetings with Saugeen Ojibway Nation leaders will occur.

As a living document the Pathway and Action Plan will be reviewed at the commencement of each new Council’s term of office. The Action Plan will also be reviewed annually from a budgetary perspective, providing insights to County budget deliberations and direction to internal corporate and departmental planning processes.

Ongoing relationship building and collaborative partnerships are where new intersections can be anticipated to occur in Bruce County’s distinctions-based approach to reconciliation.

For an inspiring opportunity to learn more about Indigenous histories in Bruce County consider regular visits to Bruce County Museum in Southampton. For further knowledge of the specific goals and pathways to achieve them check out the full report at https://www.brucecounty.on.ca/news/2024-jul-08/reconciliation-action-plan-endorsed