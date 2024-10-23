Brightshores Implementing Targeted Clinical Masking 

Media Advisory

October 15, 2024 – As the fall respiratory virus season begins, Brightshores is taking a proactive approach to protect patients, staff and physicians. We have implemented targeted clinical masking for staff and physicians working in direct patient contact effective Tuesday, October 15, 2024. This will apply to all inpatient and outpatient settings.

What This Means for Patients

We strongly recommend that patients and visitors wear masks throughout our buildings. Masks are available for those who wish to wear one.

We thank our communities for continued support to maintain a safe and healthy environment.