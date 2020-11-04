2020: A Great Year to Get the Flu Shot

Submitted by Dr. Elaine Blau, Lead Physician & Pam Loughlean, Executive Director, PFHT

The Peninsula Family Health will be hosting flu shot clinics in both Lion’s Head and Tobermory starting in November.

Protection from influenza is important because the flu and COVID-19 can present in similar ways. An influenza infection may weaken you and make you more vulnerable to COVID-19.

In our region, flu season usually begins in late December or early January. It takes a couple of weeks for your body to build up immunity and you will need that to last into the early spring when we often see more influenza cases. That’s why now is the best time to get your flu shot.

This year’s flu shot clinics will look a little different than in previous years. We need to ensure that we are following all public health guidelines for social distancing, limiting the number of people in the building at one time, and continuing to screen everyone for COVID-19.

While you may be tempted to linger and visit with friends and neighbours at the flu shot clinic, please be mindful of social distancing rules in the building and the parking lot, and stick to your appointment time as others will be coming immediately following you.

In Lion’s Head, flu shot clinics will be held in the auditorium of the Bethel Missionary Church, 18 Ferndale Road.

In Tobermory, flu shot clinics will be held at the Peninsula Family Health Team site, 7275 Highway #6.

Anyone wishing to receive a flu shot this year should call the clinic, Lion’s Head 519-793-3445 or Tobermory 519-596-2305 to book an appointment. There will be daytime and evening appointments available. NO walk-in appointments will be available this year.

While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, it can greatly reduce your risk of catching the flu and if you do become ill, it helps reduce the severity.

Do your part and get the shot! In addition to staying home when you are sick, washing your hands, keeping your distance and masking as recommended, it is an important way to protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu this winter.