Annual Pig Roast a Successful Community Event

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher, The Meeting Place Tobermory

This year’s Pig Roast in the Park was a full-on community event held at the Tobermory Community Park on September 21. Catching the end of the summer season, And-Rod Construction and The Meeting Place Tobermory joined forces to plan the outdoor event in support of The Meeting Place. An estimated 350 people, including a wide cross section of the community, attended and enjoyed delicious BBQ pork and all the sides.

Photo: Laser lights over the crowd at the annual Pig Roast in Tobermory on September 21st.

The crowd enjoyed live music by Luke Hawkins, Danielle and Madyo, trio John Newitt, Nick Ferrence and Nolan Davis, Marty Oblak and the young band Synk rounded out the line-up. Thank-you to all. Performers enjoyed playing under the new covered pavilion venue and the outdoor sound was amazing. One of the special features of the evening was the laser light show by DJ Max Lough. A warm fog rolled in as the sun set, creating a fantastic light ceiling over the park.

The success was highlighted by the huge volunteer contingent brought together by both organizations and showed the power of business and community organization working together. Many other businesses and individuals donated event gifts and food donations including the Princess, Fish and Chip Place, Peacocks and Little Cove Bakery. The Municipality provided extra picnic tables, fencing and garbage bins for the Beer Garden.

Everyone agreed that the fall Pig Roast in the Park was a winner all round and look forward to next year.