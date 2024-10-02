Thanksgiving Hamper Day at Tobermory Food Bank October 8th

Submitted by Linda Godhue

For those who have pre-registered for Thanksgiving Hampers from the Tobermory Food Bank the Hampers will be ready for pick up Tuesday October 8th between 11 a.m. and 12 noon. If there is anyone who has still not registered for a Hamper the deadline is Friday October 4th. If you have any questions, please call Linda at 519-596-2333.

Thanksgiving is a time when we think about what we are thankful for. As we have said many times, we at the Tobermory Food Bank are very grateful for the support we receive in many forms from the community. We want to say a special thanks to Susan Griffith, the owner of Reader’s Haven in Tobermory, for being the first retailer to have available in her store a Donation Jar for the Tobermory Food Bank. Over $400 was put in that jar over the summer months. Susan tells us the Jar will remain there until she closes for the winter months.

The amount donated tells us that folks, whether they are local residents or visitors, are aware of the increasing need of Food Banks. If any other retail operation would like to have a Tobermory Food Bank Donation Jar at their location, please contact Linda at 519-596-2333.

We at the Food Bank wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.