MPP Rick Byers AnnouncesHe Will NotBe RunningFor Re-Election

Media Release

September 10, 2024 – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Rick Byers is announcing that he will not be a candidate in the next election.

MPP Byers is making this announcement now to allow time for the local riding association and the Ontario PC Party to nominate a candidate to represent Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.

“It has been and continues to be a great honour to represent Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario and to work with Premier Doug Ford and the PC caucus to build a better Ontario. I will continue to work hard on the priorities of our local communities right up until the next election”, said MPP Byers.

The Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound Progressive Conservative Association will strike a candidate search committee to start the process of nominating the next PC candidate for the riding.