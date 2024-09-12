Wendell’s Walk Raises Over $26,000 and Counting For Local Health Care

54
Photo: Fellow Walkers, support team and well wishers with Wendell at the end of the Walk.
By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press 

By the time Wendell arrived back in Pike Bay on 10 Sept, 2024, he had raised over $26,000 for the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation, with more donations still coming in.

This is Wendell Thomson’s second walk for Health Care. Last year he walked from Tobermory to Pike Bay and raised approximately $30,000. This year he and his fellow supporters walked from Pike Bay to Sauble Beach on Day 1 and back to Pike Bay on Day 2, where he was greeted by over 30 persons waiting to  welcome him back to his home community.

Watch for updates and the full story in the next issue of the Bruce Peninsula Press (Issue #16, 2024 – printing October 1st).

Photo: Welcome banner held up by supporters.
Photo: Scott and Pat draped their vehicle with the Canadian Flag to show their support for Wendell.
Photo: Walkers arrive at Pike Bay sign on Day 2.
Photo: Lonnie Bray of Bluewater RV, Wendell and Kevin Walsh, Chair of Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation.
Photo: Kevin Walsh and April Patry of Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation with Wendell.
Photo: Wendell arrives in Pike Bay, touches banner to mark his accomplishment.
Photo: Fallah Alrubeyi, Trudy Fahie ( back), Kathy Nixon Speechley (middle), Anne James and Wendell on their way to Pike Bay on Day 2.
Photo: Wendell arrives in Pike Bay, touches banner to mark his accomplishment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR