Wendell’s Walk Raises Over $26,000 and Counting For Local Health Care

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

By the time Wendell arrived back in Pike Bay on 10 Sept, 2024, he had raised over $26,000 for the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation, with more donations still coming in.

This is Wendell Thomson’s second walk for Health Care. Last year he walked from Tobermory to Pike Bay and raised approximately $30,000. This year he and his fellow supporters walked from Pike Bay to Sauble Beach on Day 1 and back to Pike Bay on Day 2, where he was greeted by over 30 persons waiting to welcome him back to his home community.