Add What3Words App to YourBruce County Hiking Checklist

Media Release

August 29, 2024 – Bruce County is a hiker’s paradise, with many trails for all experience levels throughout the County. Wearing proper footwear, having snacks and water with you, and letting someone know your plans are all good pieces of advice when heading out on one of the region’s beautiful trails. Did you know that there is also an App that you can download to help keep you safe?

What3Words is a free App that will communicate your precise location to a 9-1-1 call centre by telling them your ‘what3words address’, a unique combination of three words that identify a 3-metre by 3-metre location. It is a very precise way to let first responders know your location in the event that you are lost or get injured. The app can also be used offline, which is helpful on some of Bruce County’s more remote trail locations where connectivity may be a challenge.

The creators of the app divided the world into 3 metre squares and gave each square a unique combination of three words. It’s the easiest way to find and share exact locations.

So, if you get turned around while exploring one of Bruce County’s extensive trail systems, or twist your ankle while enjoying the view, having the What3Words app on your phone can bring you peace of mind. It will provide your exact location to emergency responders so they can guide you or locate you and bring you to a safe location.

“In an emergency, identifying exactly where help is needed is critical to getting resources there quickly. This can be difficult if you’re in a remote area with no street address, no obvious landmarks, or on an unnamed trail. With the What3Words app, you can provide first responders with a unique set of three words that will exactly pinpoint your location, helping them get to you more efficiently,” said Ray Lux, Bruce County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Get out and enjoy Bruce County’s endless beauty safely! Download the What3Words app!

Discover more about Emergency Preparedness at www.brucecounty.on.ca/getprepared