By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Bruce Peninsula District School’s (BPDS) flag was at half mast on 18 and 19 August to honour Alexander Keith Spurgeon. BPDS Facebook page states “The BPDS family is saddened by the loss of an incredibly resilient and wonderful young man.”

11 year old Alex passed away on August 9, 2021. A student at BPDS, he would have been entering Grade 6 this fall.