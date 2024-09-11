Peninsula SWANS Return to Regular Meetings

SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

The 1st regular meeting of the Peninsula SWANS was held at the Swan Lake Legion Hall on Wednesday, September 4th. It was great to see the other members after our Summer Break. After enjoying a very tasty dinner prepared by the Legion Ladies, our President Cathy McLay called the meeting to order and we had a long agenda to cover.

Our special guest was April Patry, Executive Director of Bruce Peninsula Hospital Foundation. April’s presentation was very interesting, providing statistics for the various services provided by our healthcare system. We are so fortunate to have exceptional healthcare, close to home and a big thanks to all those that make it happen. Fundraising is a huge commitment for the many items that do not receive Provincial funding, so the Foundation is always active in seeking donations and they do a great job! Our Club made a donation of $1,000.00 and presented the cheque to April at our meeting.

Another dedicated fundraiser for our healthcare system is Wendell Thomson’s “Wendell’s Walk”. You will recall that last September, he did a walk from Tobermory to Pike Bay (his home location) and surpassed his goal. This year, Wendell will be walking from Pike Bay to Sauble Beach and back to Pike Bay, hoping to raise $50,000. The walk will be happening on September 10th and 11th. Good luck to Wendell and thanks for your efforts.

We reviewed the events that happened over the summer months and set up conveners for our future commitments. It looks like a busy fall ahead!

If you have an interest in being more involved in the community, try giving SWANS a try. Contact Roberta Mielhausen at 519-374-4110 for further details.