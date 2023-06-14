Lion’s Head Summer Music Returns August 7th-12th

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

After a highly successful first event in 2022, Lion’s Head Summer Music returns to the Harbourside stage for its second year, hosting five concerts during the week of August 7 to 12, 2023.

Opening night on August 7 will feature Rosin Dust, a String Ensemble from Owen Sound and joined by Dancers. Patrons attending last year’s event will remember Rosin Dust performance of Handel’s orchestral suites. This August, The Rosin Dust Community Orchestra, will present a chamber orchestra program featuring Grieg’s Holberg Suite. Sarah Pratt-Parsamian, violin, and Dominik Franken, viola, lead the string section as guest soloists.​

New York based violinist Sarah Pratt-Parsamian started performing on the Harbourside stage in 2021 and has quickly become an audience favorite. Pratt-Parsamian is Founder and Artistic Director of “Music on the Bruce”. For more info on this concert series, see https://www.musiconthebruce.com/schedule

On August 8, the 26+ member Southampton Concert Band, made up of brass, woodwind and percussion players and under the baton of musical director John Wills, will be on stage.

On August 10, there will be Chamber Music for Clarinet and Strings: Music of Stravinsky, Ravel, and Crussell. The performers will be Robert Woolfrey, clarinet; Sarah Pratt-Parsamian violin; Dominik Franken, viola; and Tanya Ell, cello.

Organizers are excited to present a “Musical Journey Around the World” on August 11. Local Storytellers Paul Conway and Leslie Conway Robbins will collaborate with musicians to relate a story of music, showcasing the global culture of the Bruce Peninsula. There will be music from Germany, Ireland, Scotland, Iran, Argentina, Israel and South Africa.

The performances on August 12 will feature Choirs, aptly billed as “Choir+Choir+Choir”. The Cantata Choir and the Ladies of Note will both perform. Then earlier in the afternoon, led by Beige McIntosh, singers will assemble to practice one song, which will be performed later at the evening concert. Anyone who wishes to participate please contact Beige McIntosh beigemcintosh8@gmail.com

Spectators enjoy the performance on the Harbourside Stage in Lion’s Head (photo taken 2021).

Local Musicians organize event

Organized by local musicians Dominik Franken, Chris Robinson and Carol Mulder, the event is made possible by financial support from Grey Bruce Community Foundation, the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula and donations from the public.

Admission is by donation. The concerts will be held nightly starting at 7 p.m. at the Harbourside Stage. The rain alternative will be the Rotary Hall, Lion’s Head.

For more info go to https://musiconthebrucepeninsula.ca/