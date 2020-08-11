Photos: On Aug 8, 2020, Tobermory Harbour was going full steam. All the tour boats were running and every time they headed into or out of Big Tub Harbour, they had to navigate through a swarm of kayaks. It’s not as difficult as it looks; the tour boats are all pretty manoeverable. On the other hand, the Chi-Cheemaun ferry — the largest passenger ferry on the Great Lakes — is finding it increasingly necessary to use five short blasts to warn of imminent danger. In the photo (below), the ferry is backing away from her berth and needs to turn left, stern into wind, in order to leave the harbour. Two kayaks were blocking her path and it took two sets of five short bursts to get their attention.
