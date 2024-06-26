Letter: Dyers Bay Cancelling Cell Tower and Fireworks… What’s Next?

Residents of Dyers Bay must be struttin’ around like Banty roosters. Chests all plumped out. Grinnin’ like possums eatin’ sweet potatoes. Seems they got a cell tower project cancelled and now it’s the cancellation of the Canada Day Fireworks display.

Now, in my short time on earth, almost 65 years, I’ve been to a few fireworks displays. Our little at home ones on Fire Cracker Day where us kids would play with sparklers and watch the school burn down while dad set off rockets in the lane. Or visits to my Uncle’s place in Ottawa to watch the BIG display on Parliament Hill on Dominion Day, our vantage point was usually Nepean Point… less crowded, or even better the Thunder over the Channel at Little Current during Haweaters. There was a campground one on Canada Day where the campers pooled their resources and put on a heck of a display.

All were colourful splashes of colour and sound in the night sky. Many lasted 15 minutes or 20 minutes and there were collective ooohs and ahhhs all around, children with eyes like saucers amazed at the display.

It’s a shame that this 20 minute happy family interlude has been done away with in the Dyers Bay community. It’s only once a year after all, and just how many thunderstorms have there been over the years with bright lights and loud bangs. It seems the wildlife can adjust… and just think of what a stray lightning bolt can do if it strikes a tinder dry dead tree.

Even our Siberian Husky/Malamute didn’t have an issue with fireworks…she was bomb proof… didn’t even notice thunderstorms. Just stretched and yawned, cast her Husky gaze at those silly humans and went back to important things… napping. I guess that’s the difference between a real dog and all those Fifi’s out there.

What’s next guys, shutting down legalized bingo in Wapakoneta?

To tell the truth, I miss those circuses with elephants!

Diane Zinger,

Miller Lake, ON