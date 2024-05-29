Ontario’s Connecting Links Program Investing $3,000,000 in Wiarton

Media Release,

Town of South Bruce Peninsula

South Bruce Peninsula, May 23, 2024 – South Bruce Peninsula is pleased to announce that its application for funding through the Province of Ontario’s Connecting Links Program was successful. The province has committed a significant investment of $3,000,000 to assist South Bruce Peninsula in the reconstruction of Berford Street from George Street to Elm Street. This project includes the replacement of traffic signals at Frank Street, aiming to enhance road conditions and improve infrastructure for the community.

The Connecting Links program is dedicated to maintaining crucial roads and bridges that facilitate connectivity, support economic growth, and enhance the movement of goods and people in Northern and rural communities.

Replacement of underground water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer infrastructure and upgrading of road surfaces, sidewalks, street lighting, and traffic signal systems was originally tendered in 2020. At the time, the project received two bids that exceeded the budget by approximately double, leading to a reduction in project scope. With the new funding, South Bruce Peninsula can now proceed with the second phase of the project, ensuring comprehensive upgrades from Elm to George Street.

“We are thrilled by this substantial investment in our community’s infrastructure. Well-maintained roads are essential for the prosperity, safety, and well-being of our residents and visitors,” stated South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Jay Kirkland. “This funding not only improves transportation but also drives economic growth, ensuring South Bruce Peninsula remains a vibrant and connected hub for generations to come.”

With the funding now secured, South Bruce Peninsula staff will begin planning the next steps to undertake and complete the project efficiently.