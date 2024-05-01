TCDMHA Win Top Spot In All of Ontario U15C

Submitted by Melissa Stewart

Lion’s Head local and Grade 8 BPDS student, Caysie Stewart, along with her U15 hockey teammates from TCDMHA (Township of Chatsworth & District Minor Hockey), should be congratulated on an amazing season of hockey.

15 girls mostly from the Chatsworth/Tara/Desboro area joined together back in September 2023 with the goal of making it to the Provincial championships. Their head coach, Andrew Torrie, along with assistant coaches Jeff Wilkins and Jeff Rosenburg, encouraged the girls along every step of the way.

They played their entire regular season undefeated, won gold at the Saugeen Shores Silverstick tournament held in Port Elgin in December, finished top in their season and won all 8 games in their playdowns. They went on to win the round robin play and the Year-End WOAA championship in Howick over the April 5-7th weekend.

They headed to Mississauga/Oakville the weekend of April 12-14th to play against the top teams in all of Ontario. After 6 games in 48 hours, the team had played and won each of their round robin games, the quarterfinals, semifinals, and gold medal game clinching the top spot in all of Ontario U15C.

A big thank-you to the team’s sponsors Barry Construction and RF King and to all of the family and fans who supported the girls this year. What an unforgettable year as friendships were made and hockey skills were strengthened.

A parade and celebration was held in Keady for the team with a firetruck escort and a celebration in their honour. Congrats to everyone again!