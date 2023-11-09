Youth Pickleball Returning to Tobermory November 21st

Submitted by Bret Shepley

Youth Pickleball will be returning to Tobermory for the third year.

• When: Tuesday evenings commencing November 21, 28, December 5, 12, 19.

(2024 dates will be shared in later December)

• Where: Tobermory Community Centre, 7420 Hwy 6, Tobermory ON

• Time: 6:00pm – 6:50pm (6, 7 & 8 year olds),

7:00pm – 7:50pm (9 years old and up),

8:00pm – 9:00pm (youth who are interested in tournament play)

• Lead Instructor: Bret Shepley

-over 35 years of coaching experience

-National Coaching Certification Program

-Respect in Sport Active Leaders Certificate

-Make Ethical Decisions

-Pickleball Coach Education Level 1

-Pickleball Coach Education Level 2

If you are interested in registering your youth, please send an email to bret.shepley@gmail.com. Youth must be registered prior to attending.