Youth Pickleball Returning to Tobermory November 21st

Submitted by Bret Shepley
Youth Pickleball will be returning to Tobermory for the third year.
• When: Tuesday evenings commencing November 21, 28, December 5, 12, 19.
(2024 dates will be shared in later December)
• Where: Tobermory Community Centre, 7420 Hwy 6, Tobermory ON
• Time: 6:00pm – 6:50pm (6, 7 & 8 year olds),
7:00pm – 7:50pm (9 years old and up),
8:00pm – 9:00pm (youth who are interested in tournament play)
• Lead Instructor: Bret Shepley
-over 35 years of coaching experience
-National Coaching Certification Program
-Respect in Sport Active Leaders Certificate
-Make Ethical Decisions
-Pickleball Coach Education Level 1
-Pickleball Coach Education Level 2
If you are interested in registering your youth, please send an email to bret.shepley@gmail.com. Youth must be registered prior to attending.