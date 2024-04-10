Friends of the Lion’s Head Library 2024 Executive Announced

Submitted by Donna Hambleton

Friends of the Lion’s Head Library (FLHL) held their Annual General Meeting on February 12, 2024. The 2024 Executive includes: Donna Hambleton – Chair, Lynn Allen – Treasurer, Sheri McHardy – Secretary, Suzanne Dyke – Member at Large and Sue Robinson – Member at Large.

Friends will hold another Used Book Sale on Saturday, August 10 at the Lion’s Head Arena. Be sure to set aside books you no longer want or need to donate to FLHL. The dates for dropping off books at the arena will be announced in an upcoming edition of the Bruce Peninsula Press. You are also welcome to contact Donna Hambleton at 226-923-1566 or dhamble1957@gmail.com. Please do no not leave books at the library as the library does not allow this because of lack of space.

Our fundraising dollars will assist with the purchase of shelving and fixtures for the new library. Although new library plans are on hold at this point, we are extremely hopeful that the much-needed new library will become a reality in the next few years.

If you are interested in becoming involved with FLHL as a volunteer and/or Executive member, please contact Donna at the above number or email. Thank you for your support.