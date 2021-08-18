Friends of the Library Book Sale Raises Over $5,000.00!

Submitted by Isla Carmichael

At its second book sale, held on Saturday August 7, the Friends of the Lion’s Head Library raised over $5000 in donations. A fabulously successful book sale.

Many thanks to the peninsula community for donating so many books. Thousands of books were received – books in great condition covering a multitude of topics from children’s books to cookery, from self-help to history; and table upon table of fiction – hardcover and paperback.

It was clear from the hundreds of people who came to the sale that our community is made up of many enthusiastic and committed readers. Book buyers expressed their excitement about the sale and hoped there will be more. Stay tuned.

Thanks go to many who so generously donated to the Friends of the Library in exchange for bags of books and t-shirts. The book sale was successful beyond the Friends’ wildest dreams.

A special thanks to volunteers who sorted and moved boxes of books in extremely hot weather, while more and more boxes of books piled in; and those who worked on the sale day. And congratulations to Donna Hambleton, our book sale convenor, for going way beyond our 2019 book sale donations of $3000. Her energy in organising knows no bounds.

Thanks as well, to Kathryn Hauck, Senior Librarian, and her staff at the library for helping manage all the books that were dropped off at the library.

Why is the Friends of the Lion’s Head Library Raising Funds?

First, to contribute to library programs and the library collection. For example, from some of the proceeds of the last sale, the Friends donated pairs of binoculars to the Library – to encourage bird-watching on the peninsula.

Did you know that equipment is available for rent from your library? Check out the library to see what other equipment is available for rent.

Second, to raise funds for the new library which will be part of the arena redevelopment. The more money raised, the better equipped the library will be to serve the peninsula community.

We love our Library!