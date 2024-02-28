Next Sources of Knowledge Talk: A Glimpse into 2024 Forum

April 4th, 7pm at Parks Canada Visitor Centre

Submitted by Sources of Knowledge board

We are excited to announce our next Sources of Knowledge (SOK) Talk – Peninsula Bruce Trail Club: Blazing New Trails in Sustainable Tourism. Please join us on Thursday, April 4th at 7pm at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre (120 Chi sin tib dek Road, Tobermory).

With our sustainable tourism focused Forum in view, Tamara Wilson, President of the Peninsula Bruce Trail Club, will be joining us to discuss some of the highlights of the Peninsula Club’s journey from 2020 to present. She will also share future strategies for the sustainable enjoyment of the Peninsula Section of the Bruce Trail.

Everyone is welcome! Admission for this event is free. Donations are accepted.