Walsh’s MRI Challenge: Bridge Excavating Takes the Lead with $5080.00 Donation

Submitted by Kevin Walsh



Thanks once again for all the donations to the MRI. The Walsh Family Challenge lives on. The latest donation of $5,080.00 is from Bridge Excavating Ltd. A great big thank you to Jenny and Paul Bridge and staff for this generous donation!

Just when I think the challenge is over someone steps forward to keep it alive. I attended a meeting with GBHSF at the Owen Sound hospital today…so hot off the press… the money generated for the MRI stands at an amazing $3,088,530.00! Still a ways to go, but closing in on the $4.7 million.

A contractor has been finalized to prepare the site beside the present MRI. It will be installed and won’t interrupt the present MRI’s working. The MRI is extremely heavy so moving it is very intricate. A vendor has been finalized for the MRI as well. This much needed piece of equipment is becoming a reality.

The generosity of the people of the Bruce Peninsula still amazes me. Thanks again for all the donations BIG or SMALL. This thank you comes not just from me, but all of your friends, neighbours and all of us in Grey and Bruce as the MRI and health care benefit us all. Stay tuned as I believe there are more donations to come.

Please consider investing in local healthcare by making a donation of any amount. Make a donation and challenge your co-workers, family and friends to match it. You can make a difference.

The Walsh Family Challenge has generated over $40,000 thanks to generous individuals and businesses right here on the Bruce. Let’s keep the ball rolling. Please help our foundation meet its share of the MRI fundraising.

BPHSF accepts cash, cheques made payable to BPHSF, Visa and Mastercard. April Patry can be reached at the foundation office in the Allied Professional Building beside the Wiarton Hospital at 519-534-5856.

If you have any questions contact me, Kevin Walsh at 519-270-3637.