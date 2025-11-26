Santa is Coming to Town!

Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

We’re excited to report that Santa Claus will indeed be coming to town, visiting just in time for the Lion’s Head Santa Claus Parade on Saturday, December 6th, sponsored by your local Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula. As in past years, the Parade will set up just outside Bruce Peninsula District School – floats are needed, and all parade participants are asked to arrive to register by 12:15 PM, just outside Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS).

This year, the Parade will be under the direction of our new Parade Marshall Rotarian Sue Kolundzic (many thanks to Rodd Barr who served as Parade Marshall for many years!), with participant registration at BPDS being handled by our Rotary Club President Catherine Henderson. Rotary encourages individuals and groups to join the Lion’s Head Santa Claus Parade by entering a float and coming out to the Parade, to help continue this community Christmas Holiday tradition! The 2025 Santa Claus Parade will start its journey through the Village of Lion’s Head at 1:00 PM, and the parade route will head down Helen Street to Scott Street, returning back up Main Street to Rotary Hall!

We’re thrilled that Santa is coming, and that there will be a family-friendly kids party for everyone to meet with Santa after the Parade at Rotary Hall (59 Main Street, Lion’s Head). Hot beverages (hot chocolate, coffee, tea) and snacks will be available at the Hall after the parade, and Santa will be handing out treat bags to all the visiting children. Friends of the Library will also be at the Hall handing out a new book gift to each visiting child. Be sure to come out to greet Santa before he heads back to the North Pole for final preparations!

If you or your business would like to become a sponsor of this Parade by donating towards the Lion’s Head Santa Claus Parade, Rotary would greatly appreciate your financial contributions – any donations received will help provide treats for the children for after the Parade when we gather at the Rotary Hall for a family-friendly event for the young and young-at-heart! Donations can be made by e-transfer to nbprotary@gmail.com (please include your name or company name in the message box so we can acknowledge your generous donation), or by cheque payable to Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula (59 Main Street, Lion’s Head, Ontario. N0H 1W0).

We hope to see you at the Parade and afterwards at Rotary Hall!