Hungry Hiker Ferndale Gets Media Coverage from 97.9 The Bruce

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Mike Brough of 97.9 The Bruce was live on location at Hungry Hiker Ferndale on 10 February.

Brough, who grew up in Ferndale, encouraged his listeners to come in and check out this new eating establishment in Ferndale.

Co-owners Linda and Neil Bain were thrilled with the response of the community to date. Linda says they are proud to carry on the tradition of their grandmother Leona, a former cook at various restaurants in Ferndale.

The daily specials for Saturday were flatbreads, samosas, and soup.

Hungry Hiker Ferndale is located at 2832 highway 6 in Ferndale. Open 7am – 3pm, with hours extending in the coming months. Phone 226-927-6154.