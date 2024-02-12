Regan, Pete

Pete Regan, 83, died on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at his home in Tobermory, Ontario. Pete was so deeply in love with his wife, Joanie, and married for 63 years. He was the eldest child, born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, raised by Tim and Peg Regan. Though a seemingly loud man, he lived a quiet life. After retiring from Stelco, he moved Joan and himself up to Tobermory to retire and settle down. Pete could make something from nothing. Joan was the gardener, Pete the carpenter. If you were lucky enough to explore the Regan’s garden, you could spot some beautiful wooden sculptures Pete made, that he simply ‘just put together’ and often a funny sign or two (like for Pete’s Sake on his shop building or Potree by Pete). Pete was a funny guy, although seemingly gruff in character at times, he had a big heart. He met the love of his life by pulling up in his 1954 Black Chevy Bel Air and offering Joanie a ride. The rest was history. Pete and Joan as a couple would always keep you guessing. To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Joan and Pete got commemorating tattoos, Joan on her wrist and Pete on his neck; this prompted dozens of tattoos over the last decade of his life. Pete is survived by his beloved wife, Joan, and his son, Scot, and grandchildren Jaida, Lauren, Zack, and Luke, and great-grandchildren Summer-Lynne and Memphis. He will be dearly missed by his sister, Kathy, husband Hank, and niece and nephew, Tim and Allison; his brother, David, and wife Linda and nephews, Sean and D’Arcy. For those who knew Pete, you likely saw him walking around town with his walking stick, all-black attire, and a dog by his side. He will be joining his dearly missed daughter, Paula, and his furry pals Canoe, Doc, Kizzy, Coal, and Tar. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Owen Sound Animal Shelter, https://www.owensoundanimalshelter.com/. For those who knew Pete, it’s no surprise that he is opting out of having a formal memorial service at this time. We just ask you to send your love Joanie’s way.