21st Annual Hooked on Health Lottery 4 Cash Prizes to be Won

Submitted by April Patry, BPHSF Executive Director

Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation is excited to announce that tickets for the 21st Annual Hooked on Health Lottery are now on sale! We are so very pleased to share that once again, our Wiarton Physicians have made the 2020 Hooked on Health Lottery possible by graciously donating the cash prizes listed below! What a terrific group of healthcare professionals, not only providing excellent healthcare to our community but also supporting BPHS Foundation’s fundraising initiatives.

It is the mission of Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation to “keep excellent health care close to home” for residents and visitors of the Bruce Peninsula. This year’s proceeds from Hooked on Health will be directed to a critical piece of diagnostic imaging in need of replacement; the MRI at our Regional Hospital in Owen Sound. The MRI system is used over 11,000 times annually on patients from across Grey and Bruce, to diagnose a range of medical conditions. It is reaching the end of its life-span and must be replaced. The new MRI system will be a major step forward in allowing this critical service to provide services right here, close to home. Bruce Peninsula service clubs, businesses, families and individuals have really rallied behind this critical need. Thanks to everyone’s generosity, we are closing in on the Bruce Peninsula’s share of the MRI!

With the purchase of a Hooked on Health lottery ticket, not only are you eligible to win one of six great prizes, you are also contributing toward the MRI. This is a lottery where we are all winners!! There are 4 cash prizes ranging from $1000 to $200 to be won, as well as an ipad provided by Bruce Power. The draw will take place at 2pm, February 21st at the Wiarton Hospital. Tickets are available at Josie’s Fashions, the BPHSF office in the Allied Professional Building (beside the Wiarton Hospital), and the front reception of the Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals.