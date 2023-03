Submitted by Donna Hambleton, Chair,

Friends of the Lion’s Head Library

Priscillia Yellowhead Tobey held a fantastic Medicine Bag workshop at the Lion’s Head Library on Monday, March 6. Ten people took part in the workshop, which was sponsored by the Friends of the Lion’s Head Library. Everyone had a great time!

For further free workshops and events available at Lion’s Head Library and the other Bruce County branches, go to: https://library.brucecounty.on.ca.