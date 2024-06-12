Tobermory Food Bank Serving Up Hot Dogs at Chi-Cheemaun Festival June 15th

Submitted by Linda Godhue

Once again, the Tobermory Food Bank will be serving up Hot Dogs and Cold Drinks by Donation on Saturday June 15th as part of the Chi-Cheemaun Festival. We will be at the new Parkette downtown from 11-3 p.m. This is our first year back since we were sidelined by Covid, and we are so looking forward to seeing folks as they enjoy the many festivities downtown.

The summer season is upon us, and due to the increased need, the Tobermory Food Bank will be maintaining its regular day and times throughout July and August, Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. at The Meeting Place. Our great team of volunteers know that Food Insecurity does not take a vacation.

As always, the amazing community support that we receive allows us to continue to assist those most in need in our community. If you have any questions about the Food Bank, please do not hesitate to contact us. Please call Linda Godhue at 519-596-2333 or Jim Mosiuk at 519-375-7010. Or check us out on our new website www.TobermoryFoodBank.ca

See you on Saturday June 15th. Can you smell the Fried Onions?

Tobermory Food Bank Launches Website

The Tobermory Food Bank is pleased to introduce www.TobermoryFoodBank.ca our website recently developed by one of our volunteers Steve Kreider. This was developed as another way for those interested to find out more about us. There you will find news about our work and information about Food Insecurity.

There is a page showing how to help by donating monies or Grocery Items. On the website you will find Grocery Items that are suggested if you are planning to donate in that way. As well how to make a monetary donation. And contact information if you want to donate your time as a Food Bank Volunteer. There is a form on the website where you can contact us regarding Food Insecurity or how to get involved or any questions you might have.

Of course, you can still contact us by phone by calling Linda at 519-596-2333 or Jim at 519-375-7010.

When you have a moment, please check out our website, as we are very pleased that there is another way to inform those interested in our work or those seeking assistance.

We also encourage our clients to visit the website for any updates regarding the Food Bank as important information will be posted there.