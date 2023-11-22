Santa Is Coming to Town! December 2nd in Lion’s Head

Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Rotary is happy to report that Santa Claus will be coming to town, visiting in time for the Lion’s Head Santa Claus Parade on Saturday, December 2nd! The parade will set up outside Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) (floats are needed, and parade participants are asked to arrive by 12:15 PM, outside BPDS), and will start its route through Lion’s Head at 1:00 PM!

We’re excited that Santa is coming, and that he’ll be visiting with everyone after the Parade at Rotary Hall on Main Street, Lion’s Head. Hot beverages (hot chocolate, coffee) and snacks will be available at the Hall after the parade, and Santa and his elf helpers will be handing out treat bags to all the visiting children. Seasonal music will be provided, and Friends of the Library will also be at the Hall handing out a book gift to each visiting child.

Be sure to come out to greet Santa before he heads back to the North Pole for final preparations!

Next Trivia Night Nov 24th

After a really fun and successful ‘Spooktacular’ Trivia Night last month, the next Trivia Night at Rotary Hall is coming up quickly, set for Friday, November 24th, starting at 7:00 PM. There will be a $5.00 entry free, and those participating can organize their own teams or join an existing team, with typically four to six people per team. Your hosts Caeli Mazara and Eric Perez will have plenty of general trivia questions, in addition to music and picture rounds.

As with previous Trivia Nights, Rotarians will tend bar and food will be available for purchase.

Come on out to test your knowledge and have some fun – we hope to see you there!