Introducing FoodFit: A New Program Offered by The Meeting Place Tobermory

Submitted by Beige McIntosh, Food Security Coordinator,

The Meeting Place Tobermory

In partnership with Community Food Centres Canada, The Meeting Place Tobermory will offer a new food program starting in January. FoodFit is a 12-week program centred around cooking and eating nutritious meals, moving our bodies and connecting with one another.

This health promotion program was designed by doctors, dieticians and staff at food security organizations. FoodFit recognizes that movement, nutritious food, and socializing are keys to a healthy life. Participants set their own health goals at the beginning of the program and work towards them together by learning, cooking, exercising, self-reflecting and peer support. These might include improved mood, energy level, sleep or digestion, feeling stronger or faster or reduced blood pressure or cholesterol.

If you would like to get more information about this program, email food@tobermorymeetingplace.com or call 519-596-2313.