Merchant Tour and Pop-Up Shop Back by Popular Demand – November 16-18 Pike Bay to Miller Lake

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The 3rd Annual Bruce Peninsula Holiday Merchant Tour will be held from November 16 to 18, 2023 with merchant stops from Pike Bay to Miller Lake.

Approximately 15 merchants will be showcasing a wide range of products and promotions. The event has proved to be a great time to get gift-giving ideas, buy local and purchase some unique items as well as to stock-up on favourites for the holiday season.

Each Merchant will be offering their own promotions, discounts and prizes.

Merchant Tour organizer Charlotte Chinn invites everyone to visit each participating Merchant during the tour and enter to win a prize at each location. Last year, all the ballot entries were accumulated and the winners drawn. This year will be a little different regarding ballot entries. Each Merchant will draw winners from the ballots filled out at their respective store, so the potential is to be able to win numerous times. No purchase is required to enter to win a prize at a participating Merchant. Individual Merchant hours may vary per location, so be sure to check out the Merchant’s opening hours before heading out.

To see the full list of Merchants and to view the digital tour map https://Looklocally.ca/tour/

Ladies night/Pop-up shop

Inclusive in the Merchant Tour, is the ever-popular Ladies night/Pop-up shop, which will be held on 17 November from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This year to accommodate 16 local vendors/artisans, there will be two locations: the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall and at The Mainsheet (former Greig’s Fabrics), 66 Main Street, Lion’s Head.

The offerings include baked goods, teas, jewelry, flowers, candles, handsewn items, knit wear, artworks, yoga supplies, woodworking products, fudge, spices, home decor, essential oils, skin care products, clothing and other specialty items.

Also several local businesses will be offering promotions and staying open later for Ladies Night. Visit the local stores’ Facebook pages for further details or https://www.facebook.com/looklocally.ca