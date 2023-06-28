“Tales From Down Under” at the Bruce Men’s Shed

Submitted by the Bruce Men’s Shed

So far this month, the Bruce Men’s Shed has been busy with various activities for the members. During a recent meeting, members decided upon a project to build and enter a cardboard boat at the Chi-Cheemaun Festival held on June 17th in the Tobermory harbor. One of our members presented at an earlier meeting about competing in the Festival in past years, inspiring a group of men to take on the challenge. A boat design plan was hatched, materials acquired, and the building commenced in a Men’s Shed that provided space free of charge.

Race day arrived, and our boat was proudly displayed for everyone to inspect. Our co-pilots, Owen Glendon and Tim Wilson, took on the challenge of navigating the finished product. Sadly, after an apparent “Kraken Attack” that seemingly appeared out of nowhere – our boat flipped and became permanently disabled on the ‘high seas’ of the inner harbor. Although we did not cross the finish line, the event was enjoyable, and we just possibly received the “People’s Choice Award” from the level of crowd appreciation as the best-dressed cardboard boat in the competition or, at the very least, the best upside-down finishers.

Photos: Men Shed co-pilots Owen Glendon (front) and Tim Wilson (back) provided a spectacular finish for everyone on hand at the cardboard boat races in the Tobermory Harbour after a seemingly unexpected “Kraken Attack”.

However, regardless of how we might have finished, we succeeded in getting a group of men together to work on a project. Mission Objective accomplished. Our club would like to thank all the Chi-Cheemaun Festival organizers and volunteers who made the day such a fantastic event for all in attendance.

A series of “Easy Hikes” have been incorporated into our monthly activities at various locations throughout the Peninsula, including an excursion to Black Creek Provincial Park, as well as a trip to a local fish club to explore fish restoration efforts along the Sauble watershed. Subsequently, a follow-up presentation will be featured at a future club meeting involving GoPro footage of fish spawning in the restored areas and examining information about karst topography on the Peninsula that impacts wildlife, fish, and humans. After each “Easy Hike,” our members select a nearby local restaurant to finish the hike with a meal and support our local establishments while enjoying some fellowship.

In July, the Bruce Men’s Shed will be hosting some representatives from the Men’s Shed Ontario leadership team. The meeting is on Tuesday, July 25th, between 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Pike Bay Community Center. Check us out on Facebook and our YouTube Channel: Bruce Men’s Shed.

Lastly, the leadership team is exploring potential options across the Peninsula for a location to call home for completing various projects. If you think you have a place that might work for such purposes, don’t hesitate to contact the Men’s Shed leadership team. Are you interested in learning more about the Men’s Shed Movement? Contact us at brucemensshed@gmail.com or call Gerry at (519) 793-3005.