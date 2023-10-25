Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Announces Christmas Fundraising Events

Annual Cookie Walk December 2nd

Submitted by Lynn Janssen

Once again we send out our thanks to the community for supporting the annual Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary (LHHA) Yard Sale in such amazing fashion! Each year it gets bigger and better, raising more funds to support healthcare here at home.

Now that autumn has arrived, the Auxiliary elves are busy planning our Christmas fundraising events.

COOKIE WALK – December 2nd

The annual Cookie Walk will be held on Saturday, December 2 at the Christ Church Anglican in Lion’s Head. We always have a wide selection of home baked goodies to choose from! If you would like to help out by contributing some baked goods please contact Nancy Strang at 519 793 4576 or at nstrang77@gmail.com.

USED BOOKSTORE

The LHHA Used Bookstore located in the basement of the Christ Church Anglican will also be open on December 2nd during the Cookie Walk.

CHRISTMAS GREENERY

On the same day, we will also hold our Christmas Greenery Sale. There will be beautiful centrepieces created with fresh greenery for your Christmas gift giving as well as fresh greenery swags to decorate your home for the holidays.

ONLINE AUCTION – December 2-7

And finally, our Fourth Annual Online Auction will run from Saturday, December 2 at 9am until Thursday, December 7 at 9pm. We welcome donations of new, affordable items from the community.

If you are a local business owner, this is an opportunity to both promote your products and support the community. The deadline for donations is Wednesday, November 15. Please contact Nancy Strang at nstrang77@gmail.com or Hanne Fynbo at hanne.fynbo26@gmail.com to arrange drop-off.

Be sure to watch for more details and posters as we get closer to these events!