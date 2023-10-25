SWANS Get in the Oktoberfest Spirit – Service Clubs Work Together To Benefit The Community

SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

Our regular October meeting was held at the Swan Lake Legion on the 4th. As usual, the Legion Ladies prepared a fabulous dinner for our enjoyment prior to “getting down to business”.

Reports were presented by the President, Secretary and Treasurer and passed by the membership. In addition, the members were updated with positive feedback from a catering event held in September.

The agenda had a long list of upcoming events and plans were put in place for them. The Club will be doing our Roadside Cleanup of Highway 6 from Cherryhill Road to the Lindsay Tract Trails Parking Lot on October 18th and we are hoping for a nice Autumn afternoon.

The Conveners were chosen for some upcoming catering events. A big thanks to those members!

Some SWANS were able to lend a helping hand to the Rotary Club at their successful 1st Annual Oktoberfest on October 14th. It is great when we can work together to further our projects in the Community.

It is hard to believe with all the beautiful colours outside that Christmas is sneaking up on us but.. .. it is!! Our annual Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Friendship Club in Lion’s Head on December 2nd, same day as the Santa Claus Parade. Members Bev and Jane are working on the final details for us.

If you would like to join our Club, please contact Roberta Mielhausen for more details. Text or call 519-374-4110.