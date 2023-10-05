Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Clothing Drive October 21st

Submitted by Lynn Janssen

On Saturday, October 21st from 9am until 2pm the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary (LHHA) will once again be collecting donations of used clothing/textiles including items such as coats, hats, scarves, mittens, shoes, boots, sheets, blankets, pillows and towels. Please have your items in a black garbage bag.

Drop off will be at the Hayes’ storage unit #17, 22 Hayes Drive, Lion’s Head. Hours for drop off are from 9 am to 2 pm. The funds raised will be shared between the Kidney Foundation and the LHHA. Time to clean out closets!