Sources of Knowledge Forum Postponed To Spring 2021

Submitted by Lindsey Griffith, Director, Sources of Knowledge

After much deliberation, the Sources of Knowledge Board of Directors have made the difficult decision to postpone the annual SOK Forum to the Spring of 2021. We feel that this decision is in the best interest of our community as well as the presenters and attendees. The health and safety of everyone involved continues to be our number one priority.

Our Forum Committee will be very busy in the coming months securing a revised date and reviewing the planned topics of discussion. With our world changing in ways we could never anticipate, this may be an opportunity to explore new avenues of discussion as well as possibly considering new ways to hold a Forum that will reach everyone. As always, we are open to your thoughts and ideas on how we can go forward. Please do not hesitate to reach out to any board member or our administrator (see www.sourcesofknowledge.ca).

We want to thank you for your continued interest and support, and hope that we will see you in Spring 2021. We will notify the public when new dates/details have been confirmed. If you had already donated or registered, we are able to reserve your funds for the upcoming Forum, or we can provide you with a refund. Please inform us of your decision and allow us time to process your request.

Thank you all again for your continued support and understanding in these unprecedented times. Please stay healthy and safe!

Board of Directors

Sources of Knowledge Forum