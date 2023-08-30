Tea Time Quilters Announce “Airing of the Quilts” Favourite Quilt Winners

Submitted by Nancy Lajoie

“When everyone works together great things happen!

The Tea Time Quilters of Lion’s Head presented an awe inspiring quilt show with the return of the “Airing of the Quilts”, the first show since being sidelined by covid. As always, we were delighted by the entries offered for display.

Over 1,000 people signed our guest book and young and old from as far away as Vancouver Island and Nova Scotia came to see quilts made by ladies and gentlemen from the Bruce Peninsula.

Each person attending was offered a ballot to choose their favourite quilt. And, as it is every year, choosing one quilt from so many outstanding entries is a hard decision. But we have winners!

First place was “It’s a Hoot” by Anita Cunningham, Lion’s Head, a stunning image of an owl.

Second place was “It all Started with a Bang” by Lucy Weir, Tobermory, a study in colour and design.

Third place was “This Land is Your Land” by Lucy Weir, Tobermory, a quilt representing our 10 provinces and 3 territories.

Congratulations ladies!

Photo: 2nd place quilt was “It all Started with a Bang” by Lucy Weir of Tobermory. Photo: 3rd place quilt was “This Land is Your Land” by Lucy Weir of Tobermory.

In all good productions, there are people who contribute behind the scenes that need recognition, The assistance of many family members with set up and dismantling was invaluable. Placed throughout the display were potted bushes and trees graciously donated by Peninsula Out of Doors. Thank you for making our space more attractive. A thank you also to the maintenance staff at the school for their co-operation.

And most importantly, many thanks to our community for their continued support.