Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News: Last Summer Dance September 2nd

Submitted by Judy Hurst

As the summer draws to a close, it is time to get back to business. As you all have noticed, there has been quite a lot of activity, thanks to new leadership within the branch.

We are returning to our regularly scheduled meetings in September with our first one being on September 12th at 8pm. This is the time to come out and voice your opinion on things that we have done this summer, and to learn about what is in the works for the upcoming winter season. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend the meeting.

With the summer coming to an end, that also means the end of our Saturday night dances. The last one will be held on September 2nd starting at 9pm. DJ Maxx will be keeping everyone on the dance floor to celebrate the end of another amazing summer. As always this is a 19+ event – no I.D., no entry! There is an entry cover charge of $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Please bring your valid membership card with you to pay $5.

Darts for fun continues on Thursdays at 7pm, bring your own darts or use ones at the branch. Come on out and have some fun!

Saturday Meat draws are ongoing and are a great way to meet up with friends, and if you’re lucky, win dinner for two that night! Meat draw starts at 4:30pm every Saturday afternoon.

For updates and information: visit our website www.tobermorylegion.com or find us on facebook at RCL Branch 290.