Submitted by Joanne Rodgers

Please join the Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG) to hear about Eat Local Grey Bruce Food Co-op’s progress in rebuilding. The meeting will take place Wednesday, September 6, 7 pm at the Anglican Church Hall in Lion’s Head.

Also, please drop by the BPEG booth at the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market in Lion’s Head on the Labour Day weekend, Saturday, September 2nd.